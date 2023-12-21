DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police say a Des Moines man already charged with vehicular homicide in a deadly Thanksgiving crash was high on meth and fentanyl at the time of the incident.

Shawn Bowersock

Shawn Bowersock, 46, is now charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI. The Des Moines Police Department revealed the new charge Wednesday morning. Bowersock was already charged with homicide by vehicle-eluding, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, fraudulent use of registration, and no insurance.

Police said officers tried to pull Bowersock over for the fraudulent plates around 1:38 a.m. on November 23rd near SE 5th Street and Hughes Avenue. He refused to stop and sped away. Less than a minute later, Bowersock crashed into a ditch south of Emma Avenue after failing to negotiate a turn.

Bowersock’s passenger, 66-year-old Connie Allison of Des Moines, was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Court documents show testing of Bowersock’s blood after the crash revealed the presence of methamphetamine, amphetamines, and fentanyl.

Bowersock is being held in the Polk County Jail.