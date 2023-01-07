A 41-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he led a pursuit to elude law enforcement then crashed, injuring his passengers.

Joseph Sutton faces felony charges of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief and serious injury by vehicle, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence – first offense, according to court records.

Joseph Sutton (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. Saturday, an Iowa State Trooper saw a dark-colored Chevy traveling west on Interstate 74 from the State Street area, according to arrest affidavits.

As the Chevy Tahoe passed the trooper’s location, the trooper noticed it had no registration plates or temporary tag in the rear window and tried to initiate a traffic stop as it exited I-74 onto Middle Road westbound. Affidavits say the SUV began to actively elude the trooper.

During a short pursuit, the trooper saw the Tahoe speed in excess of 25 mph over the limit, improperly used lanes, failed to obey traffic control devices, made unsafe turns and failed to give a continuous turn signal, affidavits say. The pursuit ended when the SUV failed to negotiate a turn and struck multiple trees in excess of 60 mph.

The trooper saw “multiple occupants with injuries and the driver climbing into the back seat attempting to flee on foot out of the rear passenger’s window,” affidavits say.

Sutton, who was identified as the driver, was taken into custody. He “showed no remorse for his actions and never even asked about the passengers of the SUV or their injuries,” the trooper says in affidavits.

Sutton had a “strong odor of alcohol emanating from his person, bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, extreme emotional changes, impaired balance and open containers of alcohol,” according to affidavits.

Sutton was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus because he complained of a back injury, according to affidavits. After he refused to participate in alcohol-related tests, “A search warrant was then obtained for Sutton for a specimen to be sent to the DCI labs.”

Sutton was cleared from the emergency room and transported to Scott County Jail. Meanwhile, three passengers, including “one with a significant injury to her face,” were transported to Genesis, too, affidavits say.

“During the crash significant property damage was caused” in the Crestwood Terrace area. The damage to private property was in excess of $2,000, according to affidavits.

Sutton is currently on federal probation, the trooper says in affidavits. He is being held on $8,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 17 in Scott County Court.