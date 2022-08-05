DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines man was intoxicated when he hit a vehicle that turned in front of him, killing a passenger in that car – according to Des Moines Police.

49-year old Susan Kelly was killed in the crash on Wednesday evening at the intersection of E. 43rd Court and Hubbell Avenue. Police say Kelly’s daughter was making a left turn onto Hubbell when her car was hit by an oncoming vehicle driven by 21-year-old Guy Lawrence. Five people were injured in the crash.

On Friday, Des Moines Police announced charges against Lawrence. Police say Lawrence had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech at the scene of the crash. He admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before driving. He is charged with OWI 1st Offence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Police say speed, impairment and failing to yield while making a turn all played a role in the crash.