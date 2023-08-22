INDIANOLA, IOWA (WHO) — A Des Moines man who led police on a chase from Indianola to the south side of Des Moines on Friday is now facing more than a dozen charges, including Attempted Murder. Benjamin James Royer, 38, was arrested on Friday afternoon after crashing into a parked car at an apartment complex near Fort Des Moines.
According to Indianola Police, witnesses reported Royer was driving recklessly and almost struck numerous people with his car – including a group of four children. When Indianola officers attempted to pull him over, they say Royer sped off. He eventually led them on a pursuit onto Highway 5 and then to SW 9th in Des Moines where he crashed into a parked car at an apartment complex south of Blank Park Zoo. A police cruiser pinned Royer’s car in and lifted its rear wheels off the ground to keep him from running.
Royer is charged with the following:
- Attempted Murder – 3 counts
- Assault with a dangerous weapon – 4 counts
- Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations – 2 counts
- Interference with Official Acts
- Eluding
- Reckless Driving – 2 counts
- Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle
- Speeding – 3 counts
- Improper Lane Change
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Royer is being held in the Warren County jail on a $500,000 bond. He is due in court again next Monday.