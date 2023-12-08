DES MOINES, Iowa – Drake University will again play host to a nationally televised debate this election cycle.

The university and CNN announced Thursday a GOP presidential primary debate will be held on Drake’s campus in Sheslow Auditorium on January 10, 2024. That’s just five days before the Iowa caucuses.

“Des Moines and Drake have long been a hub for political and civic engagement on the national stage, and we are excited to carry on that tradition leading into the 2024 election, inviting our students, our community, and thousands of visitors to engage in presidential politics,” said Drake University President Marty Martin in a news release.

To participate in the debate, candidates must receive at least 10 percent support in three separate polls, of which one must be of likely Iowa Republican caucus-goers.

According to Drake, this event will mark the fifth consecutive election cycle the university has hosted a nationally televised debate.

Information on how to get tickets for the debate has not yet been released.