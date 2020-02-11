Drake University announces one-year-old Griff II as new mascot

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Drake University has announced the lucky dog that will take over live mascot duties when Griff retires at the end of June.

The university said one-year-old English bulldog Griff II, who has the informal name of “George.”

Griff II has been living with the family of Erin Bell, associate director of marketing and manager of the live mascot program, since November 2019.

The university said Griff II has a social nature, is playful, intelligent, and has a happy-go-lucky attitude that will serve him well as the new live mascot.

“He’s from Wisconsin and he’s just over a year old, born in July 2018. He just a wonderful dog with the perfect disposition for this job,” said Bell.

Griff II will take over duties on July 1.

An inauguration is being planned for August, which will include a changing of the harness ceremony.