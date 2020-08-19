Drake removes 14 students for violating virus guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Drake University has removed more than a dozen students from its Des Moines campus, saying they violated coronavirus safety and prevention guidelines at gatherings both on and off-campus.

Television station KCCI reports that 14 Drake students were asked to leave campus for two weeks.

Drake University asks undergraduate students to sign a compact in which they agree to social distance, self-monitor for symptoms, and wear face coverings in campus buildings.

The compact states that students will be disciplined if they host or attend parties on or off-campus.

Students who repeatedly violate the compact could be suspended or expelled.

