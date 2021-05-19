Drake grad shares the stage with her daughter in heart-warming video

DES MOINES, IOWA — A heartwarming scene played out this weekend at Drake University’s graduation ceremony – and it is living on on Instagram.

Brianna Hawkins was on the Drake campus for the first time on Saturday after earning an MA in Communications completely online. But the celebration wasn’t just for her. Hawkins traveled to Des Moines with family including her five-year-old daughter, Reagan.

Reagan recently graduated from pre-school – but her ceremony was canceled. So she brought her cap-and-gown and walked across the stage with her mom. Both Brianna and Reagan were surprised when Drake University President Marty Martin handed Reagan her own diploma cover.

Brianna says her daughter told her afterward that she is following in her footsteps and will go to college. Brianna shared the whole story in an Instagram video: