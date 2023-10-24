EDITOR’S NOTE: One of the locations has changed. We have updated the story to reflect that.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Department of Public Safety’s Office is encouraging safe drug disposal with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide safe, convenient, and responsible ways to dispose of prescription drugs and educate the public about the potential dangers of misuse of opioid pain relievers and other drugs.

Local law enforcement agencies and pharmacies are teaming up to collect leftover prescription and over-the-counter drugs, as part of this special one-day event held each spring or fall.

“All of us can help reduce the risk of drug diversion and misuse, overdose, and even environmental contamination by properly disposing of unneeded medication,” said Susie Sher, Bureau Chief of the Office of Drug Control Policy.

The one-day event starts Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at designated sites across Iowa.

The Sioux City Police Department is partaking and will have officers at four locations from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Drilling Pharmacy – 4010 Morningside Ave.

Fareway – 4040 War Eagle Dr.

Walgreens – 101 Pierce St.

Fareway – 4016 Indian Hills Dr

Iowans can take extra medications to one of Iowa’s prescription drug take-back locations, which includes nearly 400 permanent pharmacies and law enforcement centers. For Iowa take-back details, educational information, and collection sites information, click here.

As part of the Drug Take Back program, the DEA will be collecting vaping devices and e-cigarettes as long as batteries are removed from the devices.