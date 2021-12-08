IOWA FALLS, Iowa (WHO) – The Iowa Department of Public Safety says a suspect died after being shot by officers Wednesday morning in an incident in Iowa Falls that prompted local schools to cancel classes.

According to the DPS, it all began shortly after 7:00 a.m. when a female called authorities for help because she was being stalked by a man following her in his vehicle. Officials say the two previously had a relationship.

Law enforcement officers from the Iowa Falls Police Department, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the area of Siloam Avenue and River Street on the call. Officers saw the male use his vehicle to strike the female’s vehicle.

Officers ordered the male out of the vehicle but he refused and showed them he had a shotgun.

The female was brought to safety by officers.

After the male refused the commands from law enforcement and attempted to flee, he was shot by officers. He died from his injuries.

Officials have not yet released the names of the parties involved.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.

Classes at Iowa Falls Community Schools and Ellsworth Community College were canceled for Wednesday because of the proximity of the incident to the school campuses.