WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHO) — The Des Moines man charged for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking for his trial to be delayed.

Doug Jensen was one of the people at the forefront as rioters broke into the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election, which Donald Trump lost.

Jensen is seen in videos from the day wearing his “Q” shirt while leading a crowd up a set of stairs as he chased a Capitol police officer who was issuing orders for him to stop.

Jensen’s actions were spread widely on social media. Court documents claim Jensen admitted to authorities that took part in the Capitol riot because of his belief in the “QAnon” conspiracy theory.

The trial for Jensen had been scheduled for September 19, but his attorney filed a motion Monday to delay the trial to after the midterm elections this November. His argument is that due to the televised January 6 House Select Committee Hearings, the jury pool will not be able to be impartial.

Jensen is currently being held in a detention center in Washington D.C. after violating the terms of his parole.

