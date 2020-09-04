Dog missing for 2 weeks rescued from Iowa storm drain

GRIMES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Ashley Thomson’s 10-month-old German Shepherd Zeus ran away from their home in Grimes August 19.

Ashley and daughter Destiney searched late into the night with no success. For nearly two weeks the Thomson’s and a large group of volunteers they dubbed the Zeus Angel Crew, searched and followed up leads on possible Zeus sightings.

On Wednesday the Thomson’s were reunited with a skinny Zeus after he was spotted looking out of a storm sewer grate in Grimes.

Ashley and friend Katie Ritchart alerted the Grimes Fire Department and some Grimes Public Works employees, along with a lot of Zeus’s Angels, and searched the storm drains near Bomgaars in Grimes.

Destiney found paw prints and caught a glimpse and his tail and minutes later Zeus was pulled out of a manhole by Ashley, who was overcome with emotion as she hugged him and reality sunk in.

Zeus is doing fine after his ordeal. He’s eating and sleeping. A lot.

