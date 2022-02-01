DES MOINES, Iowa — Progressive faith and community leaders issued a request on Tuesday to Iowa leaders and citizens: Stop the Extremism.

They decried racism and an overall lack of civility and respect for others. The Interfaith Alliance of Iowa organized the efforts. The group sent a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds and members of the legislature expressing the request.

Read the letter here.

“Iowans have had a front row seat to a recent array of extremist rhetoric and actions emanating from lawmakers and other Iowans alike,” the letter—which was signed by 550 people—stated. It added, “We denounce the extremism, racist attacks, and stoking of fear that normalizes violence. We stand together as a public witness, calling upon our state’s elected officials to hear our plea and do better.”

Burns United Methodist Church Pastor Jacqueline Thompson spoke of the need for understanding. Someone threatened to blow up her Des Moines church on Jan. 9, forcing her to move services online while authorities investigated. “It is past time for us to come together and reach an understanding that the freedoms and liberties we prize are dependent on the freedoms and liberties of others,” Thompson said.

Police said they found no explosive devices and have announced no suspect in the case.

Members also spoke out against the obscene gesture that State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, a Wilton Republican, used following a speech in the Statehouse Rotunda last week.

“His crude gesture is a symptom of a larger problem that we’re pointing out in this statement,” said The Reverend Meg Wagner of The Episcopal Diocese of Iowa, “…the lack of respect that many of our lawmakers are showing to those they disagree with.”

Last week, Kaufmann defended his use of the gesture, saying that he was expressing the views of others who are frustrated with what they consider excessive spending and overreach of power of the federal government.