DNR invites Iowans to pitch a tent at home for Camp-In Kickoff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa State Parks are inviting folks to celebrate Camp-In Kickoff by enjoying the outdoors their way this weekend.

The first weekend in May typically marks the launch of the annual camping season for Iowa State Parks through dozens of events and programs across the state.

The DNR hopes to celebrate its centennial year despite event cancellations and a delay in campground openings due to COVID-19.

To take part in Camp-In Kickoff, the Iowa DNR has provided some ways Iowans can enjoy the outdoors either at home or by safely visiting a state park with just their family.

People can camp in their own backyard or living room. Setting up a tent, starting a bonfire and cooking s’ mores are all encouraged. Those who kick back for the event are asked to post family photos to social media or to the DNR’s Facebook page with the hashtags: #IowaDNR #IowaStateParks or #IowaStateParks100

Find coloring pages, a scavenger hunt, and fun videos to share with the family about Iowa state parks by clicking here. The coloring pages include an owl, deer, camping scenes, and more, and were drawn by Paula Streeter, an artist in the 20 Artists, 20 Parks program.

Those who visit a state park this weekend can participate in the “Find Peace, Pike up a Piece” challenge. Visitors are asked to bring a trash bag and gloves to help pick up litter, then dispose of it at home in the spirit of “carry in, carry out.”

“We greatly appreciate our parks visitors and can’t wait to see them later this season. Until then, we are thinking of you and are getting parks ready for the camping season. Enjoy the outdoors with your family during Camp-In Kick-off in the way that is safest and fun for you,” Todd Coffelt, chief of state parks bureau for the DNR said.

For all the ideas the Iowa DNR has provided to celebrate the Camp-In Kickoff click here.

The Iowa DNR would like to remind folks that if they do visit state parks to wash their hands regularly, avoid touching their face and bring supplies from home including disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, and other hygienic products.

As always, people are asked to stay home if they are sick or feeling ill.

For more information about how COVID-19 is affecting DNR events, facilities, and services, click here.