DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee has delayed their decision on which state will take the title of first in the nation until after the midterms.

Scott Brennan, Iowa DNC member, confirmed the delay to WHO 13 Saturday afternoon.

The Rules and Bylaws Committee planned to announce which states would start the democratic caucuses for 2024 at a meeting in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

Iowa Democratic Caucuses have held the first in the nation status since 1972, but after technology failures in the 2020 caucuses the DNC took that title away.

In response, Iowa Democrats proposed many changes to the caucuses like caucusing by mail and removing a requirement that candidates needed at least 15 percent of precinct support.

The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee has not set a new date for when they will announce their decision.