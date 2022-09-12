DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a stabbing on Court Avenue early Sunday morning.

Scott Allspach, 26, has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury and assault on persons in certain occupations, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Allspach is being held in the Polk County Jail.

The arrest stemmed from an incident in the 200 block of Court Avenue just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Officers already on foot patrol in the Court Avenue Entertainment District were directed to the scene of the stabbing by witnesses.

They found a 24-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and immediately began treating the victim’s injuries. They used a tourniquet, chest seal, and pressure bandages until medics with the Des Moines Fire Department arrived and transported the man to a hospital.

Witnesses were able to identify Allspach as the suspect and Sgt. Parizek said he was taken into custody a short distance from where the victim was found. Allspach allegedly spat in an officer’s face during his arrest. Investigators recovered a knife at the scene.

The criminal complaint filed in the case said Allspach stabbed and slashed the victim several times and chased him on foot, before tackling him, putting him in a headlock, and stabbing him several more times.

The victim of the stabbing has been released from the hospital.