DES MOINES, Iowa — An activist group is again accusing the Des Moines Police Department of abuse and discrimination with their release of video of the arrest of a Black man last fall.

The videos in question show the arrest of Lentern Woods on September 23rd, 2021. In the videos, officer Joshua Buttons approached Woods – who Button knew had a history of mental illness – on a Des Moines street. As Buttons tries to talk to Woods, Woods ignores the officer and walks away. Button is seen following Woods to the end of the block, then tackling him to the ground before he crosses the street. Woods then hits Button and the officer responds with punches, knees and a taser. Woods is eventually taken into custody and charged with assault on Button.

In a discussion with a supervisor after the arrest that was recorded on a body camera, Button says he was trying to keep Woods out of traffic and says he used his taser because Woods was grabbing at his bel on which his gun was harnessed.

The group calls the incident another example of a police department that is operating without proper oversight from Des Moines’ elected leaders. “We have a city of leaders that refuse to do anything,” said Sharon Zanders-Ackiss with Iowa CCI, “We keep giving you evidence that it’s happening over and over and over. Yet you try to minimize the risk of our reality. This is what our community is dealing with. And until we get some leadership in there that can clean house and do the job they need to do. This will continue because right now there’s no accountability and you can’t keep squashing it and thinking it’s gonna go away because we’re not going away.”

The group is once again calling for Chief Dana Wingert to be fired from the Des Moines Police Department. They are also asking for the creation of a community review board to oversee the police department.

The Des Moines Police Department responded to the accusations with forceful denials on Thursday. According to the department, Woods was seen violently swinging his fists as passersby and walking into traffic before Button approached him. Stills from Button’s body camera video clearly show that Woods has his hands on the officer’s taser.

Chief Wingert released this statement on Thursday about Officer Button’s actions:

”It is never our goal to have a physical confrontation with an individual, however, in this instance Officer Button had no choice but to intervene with Mr. Woods for the safety of Mr. Woods and the public. Ignoring his behavior and the inherent associated risks was not an option. We have a duty to intervene. We were aware of this incident when it occurred, and it was fully investigated by supervisors and commanders, as with all force incidents.”

Dana Wingert, Des Moines Police Chief