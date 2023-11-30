DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation of ATM burglaries around the metro and police say more arrests are expected.

Maurice Daye and Denzil Brown

Maurice Daye, 35, and Denzil Brown, 31, were arrested Wednesday according to the Des Moines Police Department. The men, who are residents of Des Moines, are each facing multiple felony charges of burglary, theft, and arson. They’re also charged with conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony.

More specifics about the case are expected to be released in court documents after the two make their first appearance in Polk County Jail court on Thursday morning.

DMPD partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and West Des Moines Police Department on the investigation. Four search warrants executed at residences in Des Moines yielded a “significant amount of evidence” linked to the case, police said.

Daye and Brown are being held in the Polk County Jail.