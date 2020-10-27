Dive team finds car of Iowa man missing since 2013

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – The Franklin County Sheriff says officials have discovered a car believed to belong to a man missing since 2013 in a body of water northwest of Hampton.

A press release from Sheriff Aaron Dodd was posted Tuesday morning to his Facebook page. It says the car is believed to belong to Ethan Kazmerzak, who was 22 years old when he was last seen on September 15th of 2013. He went missing after a party.

The 2006 Volkswagen was located by a dive team on Monday. Efforts are underway to get the vehicle out of the water.

Dodd said the body of water where the vehicle was located had previously been searched twice in connection with Kazmerzak’s disappearance.

This is a developing story and WHO 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Latest Stories