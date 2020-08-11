Disaster proclamation issued for central, eastern Iowa counties affected by storm damage

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for six counties in central and eastern Iowa after Monday’s storm.

The proclamation covers Boone, Clinton, Dallas, Johnson, Marshall, and Story counties and allows for state resources to be used to recover from the effects of the derecho.

The proclamation also allows for qualifying residents to apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program, for Dallas, Johnson, Marshall, and Story counties.

Proclamations may be issued for more counties.

Iowa residents impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report the damage to help officials understand the damage sustained. The information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies.