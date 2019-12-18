Digital Exclusive: Narcan now available to Iowa residents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health recently announced that the state of Iowa has launched a project to give out opioid reversal medication to the public.

Residents of Iowa are now able to participate in a brief consult with a pharmacist from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in order to obtain a free Narcan nasal spray kit.

Jim Haden, the EMS director for Sioux City Fire Rescue EMS, explains his two takes on this new project.

“I like the fact that they [the Iowa Department of Public Health] are getting the public involved with [the] identification of opioid crisis type emergencies,” Haden explained. “However, I also lean on the side of caution with purchase and use of Narcan or any sort of medication like that, that could potentially have adverse outcomes for the patient or the rescuer.”

He then went into a further explanation of what those “adverse outcomes” could look like.

“So, cancer patients [or] patients with chronic pain that are taking the substances that help that pain, sometimes, with the Narcan we can take all of that ability away and they have to start over from scratch,” Haden said. “[Patients] who have taken narcotics intentionally, many times, when we show up with the Narcan they can get quite violent. When they return to more of a normal state they get quite violent because you destroyed their high.”

Since there is no way to tell if a person is actually overdosing, Haden said responders have to go by the patient’s history, their medications and witnesses. However, Narcan has been given to rule out an opioid crisis with patients that are showing a decreased level of consciousness or depressed respiratory function.

However, Haden mentioned that Narcan may help save lives, but officials warn that patients still need to go to a medical facility and rescuers should call 911.

He also suggested that if someone is interested in receiving the Narcan kit, to get one with a mask to assist a patient’s breathing and also become CPR certified.