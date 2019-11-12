Digital Exclusive: Iowa to roll out tracking system for sexual assault kits

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting in July, Iowa will be rolling out a tracking and reporting system for sexual assault evidence kits.

According to a release from the Iowa Attorney General’s office, their Crime Victim Assistance Division chose the company STACS (Sample Tracking and Control Solutions) DNA to develop the Track-Kit system. The kits will give transparent status updates to survivors of rape, law enforcement and medical professionals.

Officials say Track-Kit will follow rape kits from the examination at a medical facility to their final disposition. It will connect over 1,200 users at medical facilities, law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories and county attorney’s offices.

“This system will empower survivors of sexual assault,” said Iowa Attorney General, Tom Miller.

Every survivor of sexual assault will receive confidential information on the status and location of their kit and local contact information and resources for sexual assault centers, according to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

The system is being funded by a $796,985 grant from the National Institute of Justice.

The Track-Kit system will be rolled out in all six regions of the state on July 1, 2020.

