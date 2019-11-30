Digital Exclusive: Gambling help is available to Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – With the holiday season in full swing, some family gatherings can could one’s concern for a family member’s gambling addiction or a family member hiding their own gambling troubles.

According to Eric Preuss, the manager of the Iowa Department of Public Health Iowa Gambling Treatment program, it’s not easy talking about gambling problems.

“Family and friends may not know how to help the person they care about and the problem gambler may feel alone or ashamed about their situation,” said Preuss.

He also mentioned that it’s important for friends and family to learn strategies about how to help someone addicted to gambling.

The Iowa Department of Public Health would like the public to know there is free and confidential help available 24 hours a day by calling 1-800-BETS OFF or visiting YourLifeIowa.org.

By going to YourLifeIowa.org/gambling, Iowans are able to take a three-question quiz to evaluate their gambling behavior.

Officials said gambling problems are treatable and recovery is possible.

