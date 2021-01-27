Dickey defeats Stewart in state Senate special election

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2020 file photo, Rita Hart answers a question during a debate with Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The historically close race for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District seat could be approaching a tie. Hart has cut Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ lead to 35 votes out of more than 394,400 cast, with all but three of the district’s 24 counties reporting the results of their recounts(Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A successor has been picked for Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks after she was elected to the U.S. House by just six votes.

WHO reports that Republican Adrian Dickey defeated Democrat Mary Stewart in a special election Tuesday night to represent Miller-Meeks’s former district in southeast Iowa.

Dickey is currently president of the family-owned Dickey Transport based out of the town of Packwood in Jefferson County.

With the win, Republicans maintain a 14-seat majority in the Iowa Senate.