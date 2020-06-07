DHS launches Community Integration Plan

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced the launch of its Community Integration Plan.

The multi-year plan is the result of re-evaluating the existing strategies and identifying the new ones to ensure individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities have access to the least restrictive setting to support a high quality of life.

It will initially focus on those with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are currently served by a State Resource Center (SRC) or who could seek admission to an SRC.

The plan calls for building out community supports that include robust dialog with guardians and loved ones and will be a collaborative process with a person-centered approach.

“We are thrilled to be in the beginning stages of our Community Integration Plan, and eager to begin the hard work it will take to do this right. We’ve put together a thoughtful plan and look forward to collaborating with community providers, stakeholders and our Iowa Medicaid managed care partners. We are grateful for their commitment to this initiative. We believe with the right supports that anyone can be served in the community. We also understand that there will always be a need for resource centers and all decisions will be made by the families and loved ones of those we serve.” From DHS Director Kelly Garcia

DHS will rely on a comprehensive, multi-channel communications strategy which will provide updates to the following groups throughout the implementation:

Parents

Community

Staff

Providers

The Governor’s Office

Legislators

Media

DHS’ regulatory and oversight partners

For more information on the Community Integration Plan, click here.

