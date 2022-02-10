JONES COUNTY, IOWA — The former Director on an eastern Iowa ISU Extension office is accused of misspending more than $85,000 in her four years on the job, according to a report from Auditor Rob Sand. The report shows Jennifer Fischer spent the money on video games, Amazon purchases, family plane tickets, groceries and much more.

According to the Auditor’s office, Fischer was terminated from her position as Director of the Jones County Agriculture Extension Office in September 2020 after a colleague found evidence of improper spending on an office credit card statement. The Auditor’s office conducted a detailed analysis of all financial matters that Fischer had overseen in her four years on the job.

In total, the audit found $85,945 in improper spending and disbursements by Fischer. That included 348 hours – nearly eight full weeks – of improper pay and tens of thousands of dollars in unsupported or improper spending.

Among the items Fischer is alleged to have purchased using Extension Office funds:

An XBox 360 and numerous games

A Marvel VR Special Edition Oculus

Airline tickets for herself and her daughter to Fort Worth

Lodging and youth soccer fees in Fort Worth.

AirPods

300+ Amazon purchases

Groceries

ISU apparel, tailgate kit and sunshade

Charges at a local auto shop (the office didn’t own a vehicle)

According to the audit, Fischer returned numerous items to the office after the misspending was first reported, including Extension Office records and multiple computers that she kept at home. Fischer also apparently returned some items to Amazon after her termination. Those charges were refunded to the Extension Office’s credit card, though the card was canceled after Fischer left the office.

In his review of the findings, Auditor Rob Sand recommends increased oversight and review in each of Iowa’s 100 ISU Extension Offices. He says offices should segregate financial duties among employees, with no single person in charge of all financial documents – though he admits that can be difficult in offices with small staffs.