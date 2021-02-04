Des Moines zoo announces name of giraffe born in January

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines have announced the name of a male giraffe born there in January: Raza.

The zoo says in a news release Thursday that the name was the overwhelming pick of thousands of people who voted among three names selected as possible choices. The zoo says 45% of the vote went to Raza over the other choices: Mosi and Ikemba.

The zoo says Raza means “hope.” The calf will be on public display for the first time starting Thursday afternoon and was expected to be available for public view on a limited basis in the coming days.

Zoo officials said viewing times would increase in the coming weeks.