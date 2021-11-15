Des Moines shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Sunday morning shooting in Des Moines left one man dead and another injured. Des Moines Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found an 18-year-old Des Moines man critically hurt with a gunshot injury inside a vehicle near the intersection of Pennsylvania and E. University Avenue. That man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said in a statement that a 23-year-old Des Moines man was also injured in the shooting, which took place in a road about one mile east of where the victims were found.

Police said the shooting was the city’s 12th homicide of the year.