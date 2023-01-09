DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Des Moines Public Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday, January 10th due to a ‘cyber security incident’. The district announced late Monday afternoon that classes would be canceled Tuesday as its computer systems remain offline.

Earlier on Monday the district reported an internet outage across its campuses due to ‘unusual activity’ on the district’s network, according to a news release. The district said it preemptively took the network offline. The district sent this update to parents and staff on Monday evening: