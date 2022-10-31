DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Des Moines public school buildings are now stocked with a supply of the anti-overdose drug naloxone – better known as Narcan.

On Monday, doses of the nasal spray were distributed to school nurses. The spray can instantly reverse the effects of opioid-related overdoses.

Des Moines school nurses said they hope to never have to use the spray, but reality says otherwise. The spray would have been used eleven times in the previous year, they say.

“A majority were either at middle or high schools – which would tend to align with what we’re seeing even today,” said Melissa Abbott, DMPS Health Services Supervisor, “We have had an issue already that it we have had Narcan since it was passed, we would have used it one time.”

Norwalk schools are reportedly working to obtain Narcan for its district as well. The doses are available through the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.