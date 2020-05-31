Des Moines Police use tear gas as crowd damages courthouse

An Omaha police officer holds his gas mask on Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, during a protest in Omaha, Neb. People were protesting the death of George Floyd who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officers used tear gas Saturday night to break up a protest and vandalism at the Polk County Courthouse in downtown Des Moines.

Live video from WOI-TV showed a small group of people spraying paint on the courthouse and breaking at least one window on the building’s first floor.

Police arrived about 9:40 p.m. and shot tear gas about 10 minutes later, causing what appeared to be about 250 protesters to scatter.

The protest Saturday night started at the Des Moines police station and later moved to the courthouse.

That incident and an earlier peaceful march were held to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.