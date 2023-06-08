DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police officers were called into action in a way they normally don’t do. They used a police car, as an emergency transport.

Officers Neal Shaffer and Kyle Keesey learned that there was a dog still inside of a house that was engulfed in flames. When firefighters came out of the house they were holding a dog, which appeared to be dead.

“I think everybody’s observations were it was a dead animal,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek, of the Des Moines Police Department. “It was struggling to breathe. The medics and firefighters got some oxygen on it.”

The Fire Department carries a mask designed for dogs.

“The fire department had a mask like they would put on myself or some other person, but they also had one that fits over the snout of the dog so it helps get that oxygen moving a lot quicker,” said Parizek.

Parizek said the dog was on oxygen as he was being transported to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital, where he was brought back to health. The dog, Milo, is now back with his owner.

“We are connected with our community. We know what matters to them, and their families matter, and your pets are part of your family, and all of us have them for the most part,” said Parizek. “Those officers just looked at that like it was one of their family members.”

Officers often don’t get involved in medical situations with humans, either, but in this case, they were needed.

“We’ve got training to deal with basic emergencies and even some critical situation,” said Parizek. “We’re there just to hold it until the fire department gets there.”