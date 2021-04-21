Des Moines police officer reportedly assaulted Tuesday night

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines Police officer was reportedly assaulted overnight following a traffic stop.

Authorities say the officer stopped Mafiano Brown for a traffic violation. Brown reportedly fled from the stop on foot.

The officer chased after Brown and then was reportedly assaulted by Brown. The officer’s body camera and radio fell off during the scuffle, but police were able to locate the officer using GPS and the department’s new radio system.

Brown is charged with assault, carrying weapons, interference with official acts and a list of traffic violations.