Des Moines police hope artist’s sketch will help identify man killed in Thanksgiving hit-and-run

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Police are releasing an artist’s sketch of a man killed in a Des Moines hit-and-run accident on Thanksgiving after efforts to identify the man have come up with nothing.

The incident happened around 9:12 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue. Police say an SUV struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

Artist drawing of victim of Thanksgiving 2020 fatal hit-and-run. (Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)

The adult male was critically injured and was transported to a Des Moines hospital, where he later died.

Police have been unable to identify the man. He was carrying no identification and does not fit the description of any open missing person cases. Investigators submitted his fingerprints to state and national databases but did not get any matches.

Police believe he may have been homeless and have canvased local homeless camps and neighborhoods where people recall seeing the man – but nobody knew his name.

The victim is described as a white male adult believed to be in his 60’s, 5’8” in height, and about 150 pounds. He had no distinguishing scars, marks, or tattoos.

If you have any information about the man’s identity please reach out to the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811.

The drawing was made by Det. Tim Brown of the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

A few days after the incident an anonymous tip led Des Moines police detectives to an address on the south side where the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash and the alleged driver, 22-year-old Lim Bol Choul, were found. Choul was arrested and is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and no financial liability coverage.