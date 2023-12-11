DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The city of Des Moines is looking to add more officers to its current staff.

The department is hosting an initiative to recruit more women to its rank and hosted a special event on Saturday to encourage individuals to seek a career in law enforcement.

Officers at the event showcased some fitness-test practice exercises, taser and defensive tactic demonstrations and more.

The department currently only consists of a female make-up of approximately 12%, but officials are hoping that this event and future ones will help hopeful police academy recruits apply.

“[They] may be a little bit more hesitant to apply for our positions, they may not know what’s required or [if] they have what it takes to be a police officer,” said Des Moines Police Department Captain Cynthia Donahue.

The department’s goal is to one day have 30% of the force staffed by women.

If you are interested in applying or learning more about ongoing efforts visit the department’s website.