Des Moines Police Department promotes first Black female captain

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – A police department in Iowa is celebrating the promotion of its first Black female captain.

After more than two decades in law enforcement, she is now Captain Lillie Miller, the first Black female to hold that rank in the Des Moines Police Department.

“This is huge for me, being a pioneer and a trail blazer is not only a great honor but a great responsibility. It’s about bringing others along who look like me that can be with me,” said Miller.

Her supporters were not going to let this groundbreaking promotion go unnoticed.

About 100 or so people came to watch her accept the captain’s badge.

“I am so delighted. I could just cry to see history in the making is phenomenal for this community and everyone around it,” said Renne Hardman, a supporter.

Now at the command level, Captain Miller’s duties will include running operations and helping train employees.

Make no mistake about it, Captain Miller was not given anything.

“In our building, you have to earn it. You have to put in the hard work. You have to be committed,” said Chief Dana Wingert.

“She’s been a credit to all of us. An example to other young people that we need you to join the police force,” said Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad.

“If there is no one coming behind me, am I actually blazing a trail, or am I just creating a path? I want to be blazing a trail,” said Miller.