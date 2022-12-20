DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18 pm on the reports of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. When first responders arrived they found the victim dead in the park.

At this time the victim’s name is being withheld while family notifications are completed. Des Moines Police Department detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide. Evidence indicates that this incident is isolated to those directly involved and there is no ongoing

threat to the public. This is the 21st homicide of 2022.

Earlier Monday morning DMPD was called out to the 2600 block of 53rd Street shortly before 3:00 am. When officers arrived they found 47-year-old Danielle Remily and her daughter, 20-year-old Emma Parker dead inside a home. A 22-year-old male suspect is in the hospital in critical condition after suffering what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The double homicide is unrelated to the homicide investigation near McRae Park.