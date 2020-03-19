Des Moines police charge man with murder in death of mother

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Des Moines police have arrested a man in the death of his mother, whose body was found earlier that day in her home.

Police charged 32-year-old Christopher W. Thompson, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Paula Thompson.

Officers were called to the Des Moines home around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check on a resident.

Officers found the woman dead and police later said she had been killed Friday after arguing with her son.

Police announced they were searching for Christopher Thompson, who then presented himself at the Polk County Jail and was taken to the police department. He was charged after being interviewed by detectives.

Latest Stories