Des Moines police asking for help to identify courthouse arson suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Authorities are working to identify a man they say attempted to set a fire at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines in May.

The Des Moines Police Department says a man tried to set a fire at the courthouse around 9:30 p.m. on May 30th. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) is working with Des Moines Police on the investigation. Authorities released two pictures of a suspect on Wednesday.

Crimestoppers of Central Iowa is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tips can be left for the ATF by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS (289-8477) or by texting ATFKC and the information to 63-975.