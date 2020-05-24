Des Moines Police arrest teenage boy after fatal shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 16-year-old boy is facing several charges after another teen was shot in the neck and died.

Des Moines Police said 17-year-old Ishmael Muhammad was wounded Saturday afternoon while he was with a group of several other teens at a home in a neighborhood north of downtown.

Police said Muhammad was critically injured in the unintentional shooting and died later at a hospital.

The 16-year-old Des Moines resident has been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, carrying a weapon and interfering with police.

