Des Moines Police arrest driver in fatal hit-and-run

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a 22-year-old Des Moines man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last week.

Des Moines Police said Sunday that Lim Bol Choul was arrested after an anonymous tip led investigators to him.

Police also found the dark-colored SUV that was involved in the crash Thursday night.

Choul is facing charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving without insurance.

When authorities responded to the crash shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, they found a pedestrian who was critically injured. That man was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries

