DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The man who sneaked into a Des Moines neo-native intensive care unit and bottle-fed a stranger’s baby has been convicted of trespassing.

36-year-old Adam Wedig was accused of walking into the NICU at MercyOne in Des Moines in December. He told nurses that he was an infant’s father and bottle-fed the baby.

The infant wasn’t injured and Wedig left the hospital without incident. He was arrested after the story went public in February.

On Thursday Wedig was convicted of two counts of trespassing in a non-jury trial in Polk County. He was sentenced to more than $500 in fins.

The parents of the infant, Chase Adams and Gabrielle Lage, have filed a lawsuit against both Weding and MercyOne Medical center.

The lawsuit accuses the hospital of negligence and both parties of inflicting emotional harm on the mother and father.