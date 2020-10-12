Des Moines mayor wants attendees of president’s rally to take precautions against COVID-19

(WHO) – The mayor of Des Moines said he wants to make sure everyone that attends the president’s rally on Wednesday is wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines.

President Trump will hit the campaign trail this week for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 about a week and a half ago.

The president’s doctor’s said he’s no longer contagious, clearing him for stops in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Des Moines, Iowa.

President Trump plans to hold a rally at the Des Moines International Airport.

“What is a little scary is seeing some of the rallies that have taken place around the country, and even at the White House, where A, they’re not socially distanced and B, nobody’s masked. And we’ve seen what I would call a super spreader kind of events,” said Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie.

Right now, there is a mask mandate in effect for the City of Des Moines, although the city is unable to enforce it.

The Trump Campaign said they will hand out masks, and require attendees to wear them.

They’ll also perform temperature checks and have hand sanitizer on hand.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening, and doors will open at 3:00 p.m. that afternoon.