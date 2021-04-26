Des Moines man to plead guilty in 2019 homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has agreed to plead guilty in a 2019 homicide as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Court documents said Yancy Freland, 47, plans to plead guilty to attempted murder, manslaughter and two other charges in the grisly death of 23-year-old Marshal Aaron Terrell Johnson in an industrial area just south of downtown Des Moines. He was originally charged, along with Bryan Norris, 28, with first-degree murder in the case.

Authorities have said Johnson was shot and had his neck cut sometime after July 26, 2019. Johnson’s body was first wrapped in plastic and buried before it was dug up, partially burned and then reburied.

