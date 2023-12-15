DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A Des Moines man was sentenced on Thursday to just over 16 years in prison for his role in a street racing crash that took the life of a 4-year-old boy a year ago.

On Dec. 13, 2022 Keith Jones, 48, and Robert Miller III were seen on surveillance video consuming several alcoholic drinks at a bar in the 1100 block of Army Post Road before getting into their vehicles and leaving. During testimony witnesses described seeing the two men driving erratically and speeding while racing.

Miller eventually lost control of his car while going over 100 mph and crashed into on-coming traffic on Fleur Drive, according to evidence presented at his trial. The car that Miller crashed into contained three people, including 4-year-old Marcos Faguada who later died from his injuries.

In Nov. 2023 Jones was convicted by a jury of homicide by vehicle while drag racing, OWI, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. On Thursday he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaving the scene, five years for drag racing, one year for OWI, and 30 days for reckless driving — a total of 16 years and 30 days in prison. The sentences will be served consecutively and he will be given credit for time already served. Jones was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Marcos’ family.

Miller was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the deadly crash in August.