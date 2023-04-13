DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines man convicted of sexually abusing two children was sentenced to 70 years in prison Thursday.

Todd Hicks

The Polk County Attorney’s Office said 43-year-old Todd Hicks also filmed the abuse of the minor children. He was arrested on six counts of 2nd-degree sexual abuse and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in August of 2022.

In January, Hicks pleaded guilty to the charges.

A mandatory sentence of 35 years must be served before Hicks becomes eligible for parole. If released, he will be on parole and be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.