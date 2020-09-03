Des Moines man faces federal sex trafficking charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been charged in federal court with sex trafficking seven adults and one minor over the last decade.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 45-year-old Marlin Santana Thomas was indicted by a grand jury and appeared before a judge Wednesday on the charges.

Prosecutors say Thomas trafficked the victims by force, threats, fraud, and coercion from as early as September 2009 until February 2018.

Thomas is also charged with distributing heroin to two victims under the age of 21, and with several related offenses, such as transporting victims out of state for the purpose of prostitution.

Thomas is currently serving a federal prison term for a separate drug case.

