WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A Des Moines man was arrested late Tuesday night on several warrants for allegedly sexually abusing and extorting a minor at a West Des Moines apartment complex earlier this year.

According to a criminal complaint, from late Dec. 2022 to mid-March of 2023 Matthew Akeem Butts, 35, sexually abused a minor girl. Butts allegedly videotaped the abuse and threatened to send the video to the victim’s friends if she didn’t allow him to continue the abuse, the complaint states.

Butts has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of extortion. Butts was booked into the Polk County Jail and has since been released on a $25,000 cash/surety bond. He is scheduled to appear at a hearing on Dec. 7.