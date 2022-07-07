DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines International Airport is among five airports in Iowa that will benefit from a total of $27 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

A grant of $5 million is earmarked for completing the first stage of construction on the Des Moines International Airport’s new terminal project.

The funding is part of the 2022 Airport Terminal Program, which was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The USDOT chose airports that are updating crumbling infrastructure, increasing capacity and safety, and improving air traffic control towers.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa ) voted yes on the bipartisan infrastructure act and was the only GOP member of Iowa’s Congressional delegation to do so.

“Iowa’s regional airports support all kinds of economic activity, from transporting goods to providing Iowans with connections to various destinations across the country. It’s critical that we keep our airport infrastructure up to date to maintain a resilient supply chain and a healthy economy. I supported the bipartisan infrastructure law to invest in Iowans and Iowa’s economy, and I’m glad to see our state is continuing to benefit from this investment,” Grassley said.

Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa) also voted to approve the legislation.

The other airports in Iowa getting grants from the 2022 Airport Terminal Program are: