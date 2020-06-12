Des Moines International Airport sees an increase of travelers

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The Des Moines International Airport has released its traffic statistics for the month of May.

The statistics show an upward trend compared to what it was like back in March and April.

There are three times as many passengers came through TSA security in may compared to what they saw in April but that’s only about 13% of its normal traffic pre-COVID-19.

Kevin Foley, Executive Director of Des Moines International Airport, said the numbers are continuing to rise every week.

Now almost into mid-June, he believes they are at about 20% of normal traffic.

While these past few months were tough, Foley said one bright side to an empty airport was their ability to get ahead on some construction projects.

“When the parking lots were empty, it was just an eerie feeling,” said Foley.

One of those projects was remote concessions near gates C 5 through 7 so that should open here in the coming weeks for passengers.

